Watch CBS News

Critically acclaimed “The Lehman Trilogy” makes a stop in the Bay Area

Follow the rise and fall of a family empire from the origins of the “Lehman Brothers” in the 19th century in a new stage production “The Lehman Trilogy.” Actors John Heffernan, Howard W. Overshown, and Aaron Krohn will play the three brothers at the ACT’s Toni Rembe Theater until June 23rd, 2024. (06-06-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.