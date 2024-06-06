Critically acclaimed “The Lehman Trilogy” makes a stop in the Bay Area Follow the rise and fall of a family empire from the origins of the “Lehman Brothers” in the 19th century in a new stage production “The Lehman Trilogy.” Actors John Heffernan, Howard W. Overshown, and Aaron Krohn will play the three brothers at the ACT’s Toni Rembe Theater until June 23rd, 2024. (06-06-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv