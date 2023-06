Advertise With Us

Devin Fehely reports on the challenges presented by extensive storm damage in Santa Cruz County (6-12-2023)

Crews face busy summer repairing winter storm damage to Santa Cruz mountain roads Devin Fehely reports on the challenges presented by extensive storm damage in Santa Cruz County (6-12-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On