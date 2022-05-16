Watch CBS News

Covid cases are rising in the Bay Area

KPIX 5's Anne Makovec interviews Dr. Anne Liu with Stanford Health Care – asks about the rising number of COVID cases in the Bay Area as health officers don’t reinstate mask mandates, and why there are so many versions of Omicron
