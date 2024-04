Colony with 30,000 bees stolen from Oakland woman's home Lauren Toms reports on a bee colony that was stolen from an Oakland home. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv