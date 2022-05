Advertise With Us

KPIX 5's Devin Fehely sat down with two candidates running to fill San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo's seat. (5-22-22)

Cindy Chavez, Matt Mahan vie for San Jose mayor KPIX 5's Devin Fehely sat down with two candidates running to fill San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo's seat. (5-22-22)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On