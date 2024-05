Children's book tells story of SF Chinese-American girl who fought exclusion from school A Bay Area author's new book tells the story of 8-year-old Mamie Tape, who fought back discrimination from a San Francisco school in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. Ryan Yamamoto reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv