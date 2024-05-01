Chicago cousins trek to Marysville to connect dots of long-lost family history Ryan Yamamoto reports on two cousins who traveled from Chicago to Northern California to learn more about Japanese-American family members photographed in 1942 prior to them being sent off to internment camps. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/norcal-japanese-americans-internment-camps-chicago-cousins-seek-family-history-clyde-bush-photos/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv