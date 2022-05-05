Watch CBS News

Chef Joseph Paire On Comfort Food And Cannabis

Chef Joseph Leroy Paire III tells BR's Jan Mabry how he is putting his own brand of Southern comfort food and cannabis pairings on the menu at the Limewood Restaurant inside the Claremont Hotel. For more info visit limewoodrestaurant.com.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.