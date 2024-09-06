Chase Center and Thrive City’s 5th anniversary celebrations
Veronica Macias is live at Chase Center with General Manager Donna Daniels on the fifth anniversary of Chase Center and Thrive City with details of events. The block party is September 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thrive City; to join in on the fun RSVP at www.thrivecity.com. (09-06-2024)
