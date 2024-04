Changes to financial aid application causing issues for some Bay Area high school students Len Ramirez reports on how the changes to financial aid are affecting Bay Area high school students as they decide where to attend college. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv