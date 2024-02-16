Watch CBS News

Celebrating Black History Month at “The BlackOut Market: FAMILY DAY” in Oakland

Co-Founders Xenia St. Charles and Janay Masters hope to unite the community to celebrate black excellence with music, food, activities, local shops and more on February 18th, 2024 in Oakland. (02-16-2024) More details here: https://www.visitoakland.com/event/the-blackout-market%3A-family-day/32271/ Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
