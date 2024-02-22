Watch CBS News

Celebrating black history and pride at Oakland’s Black Joy Parade

Demjuan Julian talks about the hundreds of groups participating in the parade, highlights to look out for, and how to volunteer. Attend the Black Joy Parade on Sunday, February 25th. The parade begins on 14th and Franklin in downtown Oakland, CA at 12:30 pm PST. (02-22-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
