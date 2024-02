CBS sitcom “Ghosts” returns for Season 3 after haunting cliffhanger “Ghosts” actors Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar talk with Gianna Franco about details to look forward to in Season 3 airing Thursday, February 15 on KPIX and streaming on Paramount+. (02-15-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv