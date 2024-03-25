Watch CBS News

CBS' NCIS enters 21st season

One of the most watched television shows of all time, CBS' NCIS, is making its way to its 21st season. Morning speaks with show stars Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen on what to expect for the upcoming season.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.