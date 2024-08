CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil on close of 2024 DNC, Harris accepting nomination Tony Dokoupil of CBS Mornings joins CBS News Bay Area's Gianna Franco to talk about Thursday's closing night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, in which Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party's nomination for president. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv