Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on Southwest flight from Oakland to Kauai A wild brawl caught on camera erupted on board a Southwest Airlines flight headed from the Bay Area to Hawaiian island of Kauai on Monday. (2/14/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv