Cast of Broadway's "To Kill a Mockingbird" live interview As a staple of education literature, academy award winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is bringing his Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" to San Francisco. The stars of the show, Yaegel Welch and Melanie Moore, joins morning anchor Gianna Franco to talk about the impact of the story, not only towards them but to the audience and real world as well.