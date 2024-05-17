Watch CBS News

California’s Republication Convention will not expect top-ticket candidate in attendance

Sonoma State University’s political science professor David McCuan joins the Morning Edition to discuss the absence of Steve Garvey at the three-day convention and breaks down the meet and greets, speeches and more. (05-17-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
