California workers could get the "right to disconnect" with new bill Amanda Hari reports on a new bill proposed by San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney that would allow employees the option to not take calls and emails off the clock. Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv