California colleges grapple with drop in enrollment The California university system is trying to figure out how to boost enrollment after years of declining numbers. Da Lin reports. (2-23-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv