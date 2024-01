Boeing 737 Max 9 flights cleared for takeoff Alaska Airlines is resuming flights on Boeing 737-Max 9 jets, weeks after the FAA grounded the planes following a midair flight incident in which a door panel blew out mid-flight while heading to California. However, U.S. Air Safety Regulators have placed limits on how many 737 Max jets Boeing can produce. CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks Olaf Groth, PhD, from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business about the impact this could have on Boeing's bottom line