Berkeley school superintendent faces questions about anti-Semitism on campuses in Capitol hearing The head of Berkeley's public schools was on Capitol Hill Wednesday, as she faced questions about anti-Semitism in the district. John Ramos reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv