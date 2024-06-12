Berkeley Repertory Theatre extends the rock musical “Galileo” "Galileo: A Rock Musical" is an explosive collision of science and faith with truth and power. Star of the show Raúl Esparza joins the Morning Edition to discuss his early stages in theater and the bold scientist he performs. Grab tickets now through Sunday, June 23rd at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. (06-12-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv