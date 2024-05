Bay Area’s ‘Theatre Week’ offers spectacular savings on plays, musicals, and more! Gianna Franco interviews Kyle Sircus, Senior Marketing Manager for TodayTix Group to spotlight the people on stage and the amazing deals you can use by going to www.todaytixgroup.com. (05-08-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv