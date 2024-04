Bay Area scientists track birds electronically to learn impacts of climate change Bay Area scientists are using cutting-edge technology to better understand the decline in bird populations while finding ways to help species that are challenged. Len Ramirez and Molly McCrea report. (4-25-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv