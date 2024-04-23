Bay Area Red Cross seeking volunteers to help others in times of crisis April is National Volunteer Month and organizations like the American Red Cross hope to inspire more people to join their work helping those in need following a disaster or emergency. Volunteers in the Bay Area help the nonprofit respond to people in need locally as well as nationwide. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv