Bay Area air travelers react to new rules on canceled flights, lost luggage In what’s being called the biggest expansion in of passenger rights in the Department of Transportation history, new rules announced Wednesday will make it easier for travelers to get their money back if their flights are delayed or cancelled. Katie Nielsen reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv