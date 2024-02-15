Watch CBS News

Authorities say fight triggered mass shooting at end of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Team coverage of the continuing investigation into the deadly shooting after the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/kansas-city-chiefs-parade-shooting-police-update/ Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
