Advertise With Us

Devin Fehely reports on CHP and police investigating a deadly freeway shooting that happened early Saturday morning (11-20-2022)

Authorities investigate deadly shooting on I-80 Devin Fehely reports on CHP and police investigating a deadly freeway shooting that happened early Saturday morning (11-20-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On