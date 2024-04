At 94, labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta looks back at legacy Labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta looks back at her legacy as she turns 94 years old. On Wednesday, Acting Gov. Eleni Koulanakis declared Wednesday as Dolores Huerta Day. Tony Lopez reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv