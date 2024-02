As S.F. crime drops, public perceptions remain fixed Mayor Breed said that, despite perceptions, crime in San Francisco is going down and newly released numbers support her claim. Max Darrow reports. (2-25-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv