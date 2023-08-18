Artificial intelligence: Ownership, rights, and a 'Napster Moment' AI has been a hot button issue lately and a central issue in the Hollywood writers strike. CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook asks global strategist Professor Olaf Groth, PhD, from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and CEO of Cambrian.ai. about the challenges over potential rules and regulations. Groth also discusses how Intel's $5.4 billion chip deal fell apart, how things appear to be looking up for SpaceX in terms of finances, and the future of driverless cars in San Francisco