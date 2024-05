April employment reports 175,000 jobs added to help cool down inflation CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Nicole Zaloumis to discuss how the monthly employment report has lowered compared to other months while the fed hopes wages and inflation cool down. (05-03-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv