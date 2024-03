April 8 total eclipse offers U.S. residents rare opportunity On April 8, for the last time in decades, the path of totality will sweep across several U.S. states but Westerners will have to drive or fly to get there. Brian Hackney reports. (3-15-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv