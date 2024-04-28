Watch CBS News

Anti-war protests continue on college campuses

Protests continued on college campuses across the U.S., as students demand their schools divest from Israel and plead for an end to the war in Gaza. More than 100 arrests were made over the weekend. Mark Strassmann reports.
