Analyzing President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election, endorsing VP Kamala Harris Dr. Caroline Heldman of Occidental College speaks to Elizabeth Cook about President Joe Biden's shocking announcement to drop his presidential bid and to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.