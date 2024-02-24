Watch CBS News

Alexey Navalny's body released to his mother

The body of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was finally released to his mother Saturday. Navalny's mother and lawyers have been trying to retrieve his body since he died at an Arctic penal colony late last week.
