Watch CBS News

Alameda County DA weighs retrying Death Row inmate over prosecutorial misconduct

Devin Fehely reports on Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price considering whether to retry or release inmate Curtis Lee Ervin. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/alameda-da-1986-death-row-case-overturned-prosecutorial-misconduct-curtis-lee-ervin/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.