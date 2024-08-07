Alameda County DA weighs retrying Death Row inmate over prosecutorial misconduct
Devin Fehely reports on Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price considering whether to retry or release inmate Curtis Lee Ervin.
Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/alameda-da-1986-death-row-case-overturned-prosecutorial-misconduct-curtis-lee-ervin/
Website: http://kpix.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.