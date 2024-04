Alameda County DA to file charges against cops in Mario Gonzalez death District Attorney Pamela Price on Thursday evening announced she plans to file charges against the three Alameda police officers involved in the 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez. Andrea Nakano reports. (4-18-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv