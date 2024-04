Kelsi Thorud reports on the demonstration held at San Francisco City Hall amid national discourse surrounding homeless encampment sweeps. (4/22/2024)

Activists rally ahead of Supreme Court decision on encampment sweeps Kelsi Thorud reports on the demonstration held at San Francisco City Hall amid national discourse surrounding homeless encampment sweeps. (4/22/2024)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On