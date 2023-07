Advertise With Us

Gianna Franco talks to 99.7 Now's Greg Sherrell about the station's Taylor Swift Eras Experience (7-21-2023)

99.7 Now celebrates Taylor Swift ahead of Levi's Stadium concert dates Gianna Franco talks to 99.7 Now's Greg Sherrell about the station's Taylor Swift Eras Experience (7-21-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On