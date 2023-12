Advertise With Us

KPIX 5th Quarter interview clips with 49ers coach Shanahan and players Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and George Kittle. (12-17-23)

49ers Post-Game Interviews KPIX 5th Quarter interview clips with 49ers coach Shanahan and players Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and George Kittle. (12-17-23)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On