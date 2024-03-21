Watch CBS News

”48 Hours”: Who poisoned Angela Craig’s protein shake?

"48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales dives deep into the case of a mother of six who becomes deathly ill with unusual symptoms as investigators suspect she was murdered with a poisoned protein shake. Watch on March 23rd on KPIX or stream on Paramount +. (03-21-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
