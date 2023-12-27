Watch CBS News

46th Kennedy Center Honors air tonight on CBS

Skyler Henry reports on the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors. This year's honorees include rapper and actress Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb of the Beegees, singer Deon Warwick, and actor Billy Crystal. (12/27/2023)
