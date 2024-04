2024 Eclipse: What to expect, from the awe-inspiring to the "very strange" On Monday, April 8, a rare total eclipse of the sun will be viewable across a swath of 13 states. Correspondent David Pogue talks with amateur astronomer Ed Ting about what to expect during the minutes of totality; and with Cari White, chairman of the Eclipse Oversight Committee for Jonesboro, Arkansas, where the town is expecting to temporarily double in size due to eclipse tourism traffic.