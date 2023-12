2023 a mixed bag for Wall Street, U.S. economy It has been a blockbuster year for investors, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all up with double-digit gains. However, the Federal Reserve battled the worst inflation in decades with several rate hikes, and 2023 marked the worst banking crisis since 2008, with three major institutions collapsing. Astrid Martinez reports.