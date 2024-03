2 former Caltrain workers accused of building secret homes in stations with public funds Two people who worked at Caltrain are facing felony charges after they allegedly spent public funds to build residences for themselves inside the Burlingame and Millbrae stations. (3/28/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv