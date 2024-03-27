Watch CBS News

2 bodies recovered, investigation continues into bridge collapse in Baltimore

Search crews have found the bodies of two of the six men thrown into the water during the bridge collapse in Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard announced the ship that crashed into the bridge was undergoing maintenance in port beforehand. Natalie Brand reports. (3/27/24)  Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.