2 bodies recovered, investigation continues into bridge collapse in Baltimore Search crews have found the bodies of two of the six men thrown into the water during the bridge collapse in Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard announced the ship that crashed into the bridge was undergoing maintenance in port beforehand. Natalie Brand reports. (3/27/24)