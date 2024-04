2 alleged drug dealers charged with murder in San Jose toddler's fentanyl overdose death Devin Fehely reports on new charges filed against two people accused of being the dealers who gave the toddler's parents fentanyl. Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv