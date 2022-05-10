Sharon Chin KPIX-TV

Sharon Chin is a general assignment reporter who also profiles Jefferson Award winners for KPIX 5 Eyewitness News.

Since she joined KPIX 5 in 1997, Chin has reported everything from fires to features, from politics to perspective pieces, but she feels a special sense of pride bringing viewers the stories of Jefferson Award winners. She herself feels inspired as she shares the stories of our community's heroes.

Chin admits she didn't always want to be a reporter. She aspired to become a doctor, then realized she couldn't stand the sight of blood!

Just hours after she graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco, she took an internship at an Asian American weekly newspaper and caught the news bug.

